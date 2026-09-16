Jyotika Shares Loved-Up Pics From Christian Wedding Ceremony With Suriya, Thanks Friends For Making Their 'Dream Come True'

Jyotika shared a bunch of pictures on social media from her Christian wedding ceremony with Suriya. The gorgeous couple renewed their wedding vows after 20 years of marriage. Their children, Diya and Dev, along with close friends and family, attended the ceremony.

In some of the pictures, Suriya was seen wearing a white tuxedo, while Jyotika looked stunning in a bodycon white wedding gown. Jyotika also shared a few more photos in which the couple appeared to be standing on a deck, serving major couple goals with their cute poses. Jyotika wore a flowing lavender-lilac off-the-shoulder gown, while Suriya opted for a deep plum-burgundy velvet suit.

Sharing the pictures, Jyotika wrote, "Just sharing some moments from our special day with family and friends. @indarjith and @tijaindarjith - we cannot thank you enough. Without you both, this would have never happened. Indrajith, family isn't always about blood - sometimes it's about who shows up, again and again, without being asked. That's you."

Thanking their wedding coordinator, she added, "To our one-man show, wedding coordinator Lisa Bauer - thank you for making our dream come true. Your warmth and responsiveness stood out from our very first Zoom call, and you juggled everything! Makeup, florists, invites, and travel, across countless WhatsApp threads, even while managing other weddings alongside ours. Thank you for our sequel, Lisa."

"Special thanks to our friends behind the show - Manoj, for all the endless coordination and the selfless love and time he's given us. And Radhika Mehra, for designing us to look and feel special on our big day. Three months of work, poured in with so much heart. To everyone who made this possible! Thank you from the bottom of our hearts," wrote Jyotika.

Suriya and Jyotika got married on September 11, 2006. The two first met on the set of their film Poovellam Kettuppar in 1999. Their friendship eventually turned into love, and they married after dating for several years.

Also Read: The Sequel: Suriya And Jyotika Renew Wedding Vows After 20 Years, Celebrate 'Love And War'