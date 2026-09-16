Video: US News Helicopter Covering Deadly Bus Accident Crashes, 3 Killed

At least three people were killed after a helicopter reportedly being used by a news organisation crashed into a parking lot in Los Angeles on Tuesday, officials said.

The crash occurred near the site of an earlier deadly bus accident in which an SUV crashed into a city bus, killing two people and injuring six others.

Another person was taken to the hospital after the helicopter crash, although their condition was not immediately known, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A video recorded from inside the helicopter appears to show its final moments. The aircraft can be seen hovering over the site of the bus crash before the camera suddenly begins shaking violently as the helicopter comes crashing down.

The helicopter crashed into or near several parked vehicles in the parking lot of a large one-storey building, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Capt. Branden Silverman said.

It was not immediately clear how many of those killed were inside the helicopter. At least one person who died was outside the aircraft in the parking lot, Silverman said.

"We're trying to determine how many patients were inside the helicopter," he said.

More than 50 firefighters responded to the crash. The fire damaged four vehicles and two storage containers before being brought under control by Tuesday evening.

Silverman described the helicopter as "pretty well destroyed", adding that firefighters would have to sift through the wreckage to determine how many people were on board.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the crash.

Earlier Tuesday, two people were killed and six others injured after an SUV crashed into a city bus in Los Angeles, officials said. Photos and videos from the scene showed about half of the SUV lodged into the side of an MTA bus, with a large number of firefighters responding to the crash.