Dirt Bike Rider In Los Angeles Leads Police On Wild Hour-Long Chase. Here's How He Was Caught

A dirt bike rider turned a Los Angeles evening into a chaotic, hour-long police chase, weaving through busy streets and even attempting a quick fuel stop while officers followed close behind. The pursuit began shortly before 5:40 pm near Dodger Stadium after police were looking for a man suspected of displaying a firearm while riding in public. The Los Angeles Police Department later said the dirt bike had also been reported stolen, New York Post reported.

Instead of stopping, the rider sped through surface streets toward downtown Los Angeles and later into South Los Angeles. During the chase, he ran red lights, rode on the wrong side of the road and made sudden, erratic turns. At one point, he appeared to use his cellphone while riding and was reportedly in contact with someone as officers continued to pursue him.

The chase took a more unusual turn when the rider stopped for petrol. He drove into a section near Florence and then stopped at Athens Park, where he collected a gallon container of petrol that had been left behind.

The police were still on his heels, and he tried to fill the dirt bike with fuel before setting off again. Some of the fuel seemed to have entered the tank, but the rider sped off, sending pedestrians scrambling for safety. He had also reportedly attempted to refuel at a petrol station earlier, before speeding away with the pump hose still in the bike.

The rider's escape route then took him through a local park in West Rancho Dominguez, where children were playing soccer. He drove across the field as people nearby ran out of the way.

During the pursuit, the dirt bike also sideswiped a car, knocking off its side-view mirror. The rider was repeatedly seen making provocative gestures toward officers and turning around to look at the police units following him.

After more than an hour of evasive driving, the pursuit finally came to an end when the rider apparently lost control and fell from the dirt bike, ABC 7 reported. He abandoned the vehicle and ran through nearby backyards, jumping fences and walls as officers closed in.

He eventually attempted to hide inside a trash or recycling bin. Police found him and ordered him out with their guns drawn. The suspect, who appeared to have suffered an injury while fleeing, was taken into custody without further incident.

The dramatic pursuit was captured by television helicopters, providing a striking view of the rider's attempts to evade multiple police units across Los Angeles County.