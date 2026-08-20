Shweta Tiwari Claims Cockroach Found In Instamart Cold Drinks Order, Tags Tukaram Mundhe

Actor Shweta Tiwari has sought the attention of Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe after claiming that a cockroach was found in a recent grocery delivery.

What's Happening

Tiwari, known for shows including Kasautii Zindagii Kay, shared a video on her Instagram stories showing a cockroach crawling around her house.

According to her post, the incident happened after she ordered cold drinks through a quick-commerce grocery delivery app.

The actor tagged Mundhe in her post and urged him to take a look into the matter.

Her post comes at a time when Mundhe has been receiving considerable attention online for action taken against restaurants, canteens and other establishments allegedly found violating food safety rules and regulations.

Several social media users have been praising the IAS officer, with some referring to him as "Asli Singham".

The actor has not shared further details about the order or the delivery platform in her post. It is also not immediately clear what action, if any, has been taken in response to her complaint.

Shweta Tiwari's Television Journey

Shweta Tiwari rose to fame with her portrayal of Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which established her as a household name.

She later played prominent roles in shows including Jaane Kya Baat Hui, Parvarrish - Kuchh Khatee Kuchh Meethi and Begusarai.

Tiwari has also been part of several reality shows. She emerged as the winner of the fourth season of Bigg Boss and later participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She was also seen in Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur.

On the OTT front, Tiwari has appeared in projects including Indian Police Force, where she played a supporting role alongside Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. She is currently seen in Traitors 2.