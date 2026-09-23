IIT JAM 2027: Registration Deadline Extended Till October 19

The Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur has extended the registration deadline for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2027. Candidates who have not applied yet can now submit their applications till October 19, 2026 through the JAM Online Application Processing System.

IIT Kharagpur is the organising institute for JAM 2027. The computer-based entrance exam will be held on February 14, 2027 for admission to postgraduate programmes at the IITs and other participating institutes.

JAM 2027 will be used for admission to programmes such as Master of Science, Master of Science-PhD, Master of Science-Master of Technology, Joint Master of Science-PhD, PhD dual degree and Integrated PhD programmes.

According to the official JAM website, all 23 IITs will offer admission to 89 postgraduate programmes through the exam for the 2027-28 academic session.

JAM 2027 Exam Pattern

The exam will be held in two sessions and will have seven test papers. Candidates can appear for a maximum of two papers.

The question papers will include Multiple Choice Questions, Multiple Select Questions and Numerical Answer Type questions.

The exam will be conducted in around 114 cities across India. No international exam centres will be available for JAM 2027.

Application Fee

General and Other Backward Classes candidates will have to pay Rs 2,000 for one paper and Rs 2,700 for two papers.

Female candidates and candidates from Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Persons with Disabilities categories will pay Rs 1,000 for one paper and Rs 1,350 for two papers.

Who Can Apply?

Candidates who have completed their undergraduate degree or will appear for their final undergraduate examination in 2027 can appear for JAM 2027, subject to the admission requirements of the respective institute.

There is no age limit and there is no restriction on the number of attempts.

The JAM 2027 result is scheduled to be announced on March 18, 2027. A correction window for registered candidates will open from November 10, according to the official schedule.

Candidates should visit the official JAM website for detailed information about eligibility, admission requirements and the application process.