GATE 2027 Registration Begins Today; Robotics And Automation Added

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has started the registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 today, September 2. Candidates who wish to appear for the exam can submit their applications through the official website, gate2027.iitm.ac.in.

The registration window without a late fee will remain open till September 27, 2026. Candidates who miss the deadline can still apply till October 5 by paying a late fee. The application correction window will be available from October 14 to October 21.

GATE 2027 will be held on February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2027. The city allotment notification is expected on January 4, while the admit card release date has not been announced yet. The GATE 2027 result is scheduled to be announced on March 19, 2027.

Direct Link To Apply Here

GATE 2027 Introduces Robotics And Automation Paper

This year, GATE will have a new paper on Robotics and Automation (RA). With the addition of the new paper, the examination will now be conducted for 30 test papers.

IIT Madras has also made changes to some of the GATE 2027 syllabi. These include updates to the Biotechnology paper and changes in sectional paper codes for Textile Engineering and Fibre Science, Engineering Sciences, Humanities and Social Sciences, and Life Sciences.

Candidates can appear for one or two test papers. However, those choosing two papers will have to select from the combinations allowed by the examination authorities.

GATE 2027 Eligibility

Candidates studying in the third year or higher of an undergraduate degree programme, as well as those who have completed an eligible government-approved degree in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts or Humanities, can apply for the exam.

Candidates with eligible degrees from institutions outside India can also apply, subject to the conditions specified by the authorities.

For Indian nationals, registration through DigiLocker is mandatory. IIT Madras has advised candidates to ensure that their DigiLocker account is verified and updated before beginning the GATE 2027 application process.