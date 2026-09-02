GATE 2027 Registration Opens Today At 7 PM: Here's How To Apply

GATE 2027 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is set to start the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 application process today at 7 pm. The exam body has announced that the GATE 2027 registration will start on September 2, and the last date to apply without a late fee has been set as September 27, 2026.

The GATE 2027 will be conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The duration of the test will be three hours, as per the official information. The GATE exam will be conducted for 30 papers, and the medium of the test will be English. The GATE exam aims to test the "recall, comprehension, application, analysis, and synthesis" abilities of a candidate, according to the official exam structure.

How To Apply

IIT Madras, the organising institute for GATE 2027, will activate the application link on the official website, gate2027.iitm.ac.in. Interested candidates can visit the official portal to fill out the application form. Applicants must also note that registration through DigiLocker is mandatory for all the Indian nationals for the GATE 2027 exam. The process will fetch the candidate's details, such as name, date of birth, mobile number, email ID, profile picture, address, and verified ID card number.

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Documents Required

Applicants must be prepared with the following list of documents:

Passport-sized photograph

Candidate's signature

Government photo identity proof

Academic documents

Category certificate, if applicable

UDID certificate, if applicable

While uploading the government photo identity, candidates must also keep in mind that the same ID, in original, must be produced while appearing for the GATE 2027 examination.