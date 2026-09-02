Did You Know Human Stomach Can Dissolve Razor Blades? Here's The Science

Did You Know: Your stomach acid is so strong it can dissolve a razor blade. The claim sounds like a biology myth designed to shock, yet it rests on a real scientific experiment. In a 1997 study published in Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, researchers placed stainless‑steel razor blades in simulated gastric juice and watched them corrode over 24 to 48 hours. Within a day, the blades lost more than a third of their mass and became fragile enough to be broken with an endoscopic snare.

However, it is important to note that in the human body, food spends only 30 to 120 minutes in the stomach: far too short a time for meaningful metal dissolution. Therefore, swallowing sharp objects remains a medical emergency that can cause life‑threatening injuries.

According to a report from the PubMed archive, National Library of Medicine, United States, swallowed metal objects often pose a technical challenge for the endoscopist. Based on this, the researchers studied in vitro the effects of simulated gastric juice on metal objects commonly encountered in endoscopic practice and measured the physical-chemical changes.

The method used was: Razor blades, disc batteries, and pennies were incubated in simulated gastric juice at 37 degrees Celsius. The weights of the objects were recorded hourly. When no change could be detected, the solution was subjected to mass spectrometry to verify absence of effect.

What They Found?

Dissolution of the razor blade was proportional to the duration of acid immersion, the study noted.

At 24 hours, the blades weighed 63 per cent of the original weight

Double-edged razor blades could be broken with a snare at 15 hours

The thickened back of the single-edged blade totally dissolved in two hours

No leak of contents could be detected with disk batteries

Pennies were unaffected

The experiment concluded that the corrosion of razor blades occurs rapidly in the normal stomach. Within 24 hours double-edged blades become fragile and can be broken with a snare, as per the report.

This observation may guide the timing of endoscopic removal, according to the study. However, modern disk batteries are acid resistant for 24 hours, the research stated.

What Readers Should Note

Scientifically: Yes, stomach‑level acidity can corrode thin stainless‑steel razor blades over many hours in lab conditions.

Practically: No, the stomach does not rapidly or safely "dissolve" swallowed blades in real life, and attempting to test this is life‑threatening.

Readers must note that ingesting razor blades is extremely dangerous. Sharp objects can cause perforation, bleeding, infection and death, and often require urgent endoscopic or surgical removal.