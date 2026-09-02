Meet Kerala's Own 'Lamine Yamal', The Teen Going Viral Online For His Looks

A 15-year-old high school student from Kerala has suddenly found himself in the internet spotlight, all thanks to his striking resemblance to Spanish football star Lamine Yamal. Allen James, a Class 10 student from Chakkuvally in Kollam district, became an overnight social media sensation after a short video highlighted his uncanny likeness to the Barcelona forward.

From his signature hairstyle and facial features to his warm smile, internet users said they had to double-check to make sure it was not the actual World Cup champion walking through the streets of Kerala.

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In a video shared by news agency ANI, Allen can be seen dribbling in a Blaugrana jersey while enjoying the spotlight.

The attention started when friends and schoolmates kept pointing out how much he looked like Yamal.

However, it was only after a short clip went viral on Instagram that the comparisons blew up. The video quickly racked up millions of views, flooding comment sections with lighthearted nicknames like "Lamine from Alibaba" and "Lekshmi Yamal".

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Coincidentally, Allen is also an active football player himself. He plays as a defender for his school team, making the resemblance to one of world football's biggest young stars all the more fitting.

The viral fame also led his social media follower count up from a couple hundred to tens of thousands in just days. He has even started receiving invitations to local events and shop openings.

Despite the comparisons to Yamal, the teenager admitted with a smile that his absolute favourite player is Lionel Messi, who recently announced his retirement from international football.

For now, Allen is enjoying the unexpected fame, while continuing to focus on his studies and his football ambitions.