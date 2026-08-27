GATE 2027 Registration Begins Today: Check Steps To Apply, Important Dates

GATE 2027 Registration: The registration window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 opened today for candidates seeking to pursue higher education in engineering, including Master of Engineering (ME), Master of Technology (MTech), and PhD programmes.

Candidates need to register through the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) portal at gate2027.iitm.ac.in using their mobile number and email address before proceeding to fill out the application form. They are advised to ensure that the details entered while filling out the application form match official documents.

Key Documents Required For GATE 2027 Registration

Candidates may need the following documents while filling out the GATE 2027 application form:

A valid photo identity proof, such as a passport, Aadhaar card, PAN card, voter ID or driving licence

Passport-size photograph

Scanned signature

Academic documents, such as a degree certificate, provisional certificate or final-year/final-semester marksheet

Caste certificate, wherever applicable

Domicile/residence certificate, wherever applicable

PwD/disability certificate, wherever applicable

GATE 2027: Important Dates

Event Date Registration begins August 27 Last date to apply without late fee September 27 Last date to apply with late fee October 5 Application correction window October 14 to 21 GATE 2027 examination February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, and 21

GATE 2027 Application Fee

The application fee for women, SC, ST, and PwD candidates is Rs 1,000 per paper, while all other candidates are required to pay Rs 2,000 per paper during the regular application period.

Candidates applying during the extended period will have to pay an additional Rs 500 per paper as a late fee.

GATE 2027

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering is a prestigious national-level examination that assesses candidates' understanding of undergraduate-level subjects across Engineering, Technology, Science, Commerce, Arts, Architecture, and Humanities.

Qualified candidates can use their GATE scores for admission to postgraduate and doctoral programmes, with possible financial assistance, at institutions supported by the Ministry of Education. Several public sector undertakings also recruit GATE-qualified candidates.