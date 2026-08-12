GATE 2027: Registration To Begin August 14, Check Fee And Eligibility

The registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 is set to begin on August 14, 2026. Candidates preparing for the exam will be able to submit their applications through the official GATE website.

The regular registration window will close on September 21, 2026. Candidates who miss the deadline will get another chance to apply by September 30, but they will have to pay an additional late fee.

One important change this year is that candidates will need to use DigiLocker during registration. Before filling out the form, applicants should check that their name, identification details and other personal information are correct in their DigiLocker account. These details will be picked up automatically while filling out the application.

How to apply for GATE 2027

Candidates can register through the GOAPS portal. They will first have to create an account and then log in using their credentials. After entering the required details, candidates will have to complete a live facial scan and upload their photograph, signature and identity proof.

After paying the application fee, candidates should submit the form and save the confirmation page for future reference.

GATE 2027 application fee

Female candidates, SC, ST and PwD candidates will have to pay Rs 1,000 during the regular registration period. The fee will increase to Rs 1,500 during the extended period.

For all other candidates, including foreign nationals, the fee is Rs 2,000 during the regular period and Rs 2,500 during the extended period.

Documents required

Candidates should keep their recent photograph, live photo, signature and valid photo ID ready. Category certificates, PwD or UDID certificates and other relevant documents will also be required wherever applicable.

The GATE 2027 exam is scheduled for February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2027. Candidates should check all details carefully before submitting the application.