GATE 2027 DigiLocker Registration: Check How To Create An Account And Link Details

IIT Madras makes DigiLocker registration mandatory for GATE 2027. Candidates must activate and update their DigiLocker account before filling application form. It will help candidates provide verified personal and identification details during the GATE application process. The GATE 2027 application will be submitted through the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS). Candidates who do not have a DigiLocker account will have to create one before completing the GATE 2027 application process. The account can be created using a registered mobile number and Aadhaar details.

GATE 2027 DigiLocker Registration: How To Create An Account

The following are the steps to create an account on DigiLocker for GATE registration:

Visit the official DigiLocker website at digilocker.gov.in.

Select the 'Login/Register' option.

Enter the registered mobile number and proceed.

Enter the Aadhaar number as required.

Complete the verification process using the OTP or security PIN.

Log in to the newly created DigiLocker account.

Check the personal details and issued documents available in the account.

Details Required From DigiLocker For GATE 2027

Candidates can be required to provide the following information available through DigiLocker:

Candidate's name

Date of birth

Mobile number

Email ID

Address

Verified identification details

The profile photograph linked to the verified account may also be fetched during the application process. Candidates should ensure that their DigiLocker profile contains accurate information.

How To Link DigiLocker With GATE 2027 Registration?

Candidates will have to register through the GOAPS portal and complete the application form. They can select the DigiLocker option and provide consent for sharing verified details.

Candidates should review the information fetched from DigiLocker before submitting the form. They will also have to complete the required facial verification, upload documents, and pay the application fee as applicable.