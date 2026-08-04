IIT Madras Makes DigiLocker Mandatory For GATE 2027 Registration

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has announced that the registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 will begin on August 14, 2026. Before applying, candidates have been advised to create or update their DigiLocker accounts, as linking the account will be mandatory for completing the application process.

This year, the registration will be conducted through the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS). During registration, applicants must connect their DigiLocker account, enabling the portal to securely retrieve verified personal information. Once permission is granted, details such as the candidate's name, date of birth, profile photograph, verified identity document number, email address, mobile number and residential address will be fetched automatically, making the application process faster and more accurate.

According to the official schedule, regular applications will close on September 21, 2026, while registrations with a late fee will be accepted until September 30, 2026. The examination is scheduled to be held on February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2027, with the results expected to be announced on March 19, 2027.

GATE 2027 Registration: Link DigiLocker Here

Steps to Link DigiLocker for GATE 2027 Registration

Visit the official GATE 2027 website.

website. Open the GOAPS (GATE Online Application Processing System) portal.

Click on the " Go to DigiLocker " option when the DigiLocker window appears.

" option when the DigiLocker window appears. Log in using your DigiLocker credentials.

Grant permission to share your verified personal details with the GATE portal.

The system will automatically fetch details such as your name, date of birth, email ID, mobile number, address, profile photograph and verified identity document number.

If the DigiLocker window does not appear, scroll down to the homepage and access it through the GOAPS link. After your details are successfully fetched, continue with the GATE 2027 registration process.