V Kamakoti: Education, Career And Complete Profile Of IIT Madras Director

Who is V Kamakoti? Professor V Kamakoti, Director of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) and a member of the Prime Minister's newly constituted High-Power Task Force on reforms in the National Testing Agency (NTA), has come under the political spotlight after Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi referred to him as a "gomutra expert," triggering a controversy. Her remarks sparked widespread debate on social media and in political circles, bringing renewed public attention to Professor Kamakoti's academic background, career, and contributions to technology and higher education.

Earlier this year, Professor Kamakoti was conferred the Padma Shri for his pioneering contributions to SHAKTI, India's first indigenous microprocessor, as well as for his work in telecommunications security and cybersecurity.



Education

Professor V Kamakoti earned both his Master of Science (MS) and PhD in Computer Science and Engineering from IIT Madras. He joined the institute as a faculty member in 2001 and has been associated with the premier institution for more than two decades. In January 2022, he assumed office as the Director of IIT Madras.

Career And Areas Of Expertise

Professor Kamakoti is widely recognised for his work in computer architecture, information security, and VLSI design. During his academic career, he has led several high-impact technology initiatives, including the Microprocessor Development Programme and the Information Security Education and Awareness Programme, both supported by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India.

At IIT Madras, he has also held several key leadership positions, including Chairman of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and Associate Dean (Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research).

Role In National Policy And Technology

Apart from his academic responsibilities, Professor Kamakoti has contributed to several national technology and security initiatives. He is a member of the National Security Advisory Board (NSAB) and previously served as the Chairman of the Artificial Intelligence Task Force constituted by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India.

He has also served on technical committees of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), contributing his expertise to technology policy and governance.

Research Contributions

Professor Kamakoti has made significant contributions to computer science research. He has authored more than 150 research papers published in international journals and conference proceedings and has supervised numerous PhD scholars and research students.

In addition, he has successfully led nearly 50 research and development projects sponsored by industry and government organisations.

Awards And Honours

Professor Kamakoti has received several prestigious honours for his contributions to education, research, and technology, including:

DRDO Academic Excellence Award

Indian Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) Techno Visionary Award

Abdul Kalam Technology Innovation National Fellowship

ACCS Lifetime Achievement Award

IBM Faculty Award

VASVIK Industrial Research Award

Over the years, Professor V Kamakoti has established himself as a leading academic and technology expert, with contributions spanning computer science research, cybersecurity, semiconductor design, national technology policy, and higher education leadership.