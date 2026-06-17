'There Is No Leaked Paper': IIT Madras Director Flags Rs 10 Lakh NEET Scam

As the NEET UG 2026 re-examination approaches, IIT Madras Director V. Kamakoti has warned students and parents against online scams that falsely promise access to question papers before the exam.

In a video message shared on social media, Kamakoti urged candidates to stay alert and avoid Telegram channels claiming to provide leaked question papers for the June 21 re-exam. He said these groups are targeting anxious students and charging large amounts of money while making false promises.

According to him, some Telegram channels are asking students to pay anywhere between Rs 14,000 and Rs 25,000 for so-called leaked papers. In some cases, fraudsters have reportedly demanded as much as Rs 10 lakh. He stressed that there is no leaked paper for the NEET re-exam and warned students not to fall for such claims.

Kamakoti said that once money is transferred, it is usually impossible to recover. He also cautioned students against sharing personal details such as admit cards or phone numbers with unknown individuals online, as scammers may misuse this information.

The IIT Madras Director also explained how fake "proof" of paper leaks is often created on Telegram. According to him, channel administrators can edit old messages and change their content while keeping the original date visible. As a result, screenshots and videos circulating on social media may falsely appear to show that question papers were shared before the examination.

He warned that similar claims and edited screenshots are likely to surface again after the June 21 re-exam. Students were advised not to trust such posts, forward them to others, or make any payments.

Kamakoti urged candidates to focus on their preparation and rely only on information shared through official sources. He advised students and parents to follow updates from the National Testing Agency (NTA) and its verified communication channels.

Those who come across suspicious messages or online fraud attempts have been encouraged to report them through the National Cyber Crime Helpline at 1930 or the cybercrime reporting portal.

With the re-examination drawing near, education experts have reminded students that hard work and preparation-not promises made by anonymous Telegram channels-are the key to success in the exam.