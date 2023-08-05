GATE 2024 Website Launched, Applications Likely To Begin On August 24

GATE exam will be held on February 3, 4, 10 and 11.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2024 application process is likely to begin on 24 August 2023, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has announced. The institute launched the exam website – gate2024.iisc.ac.in – and as per the information displayed, the exam will begin on February 3.

The detailed schedule of the application process and the exam is also available on site, according to which the last date to submit the application form is September 29, 2023. Applicants will be able to make corrections and changes to their forms between November 7 to November 11.

The exam will be held on February 3, 4, 10 and 11. The morning shift will be from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

The GATE exam tests candidates' understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture and Humanities. The GATE score can be used for admission and financial assistance for masters and doctorate programmes in Engineering, Technology, Architecture and Humanities.

GATE exam will be a computer-based test (CBT) mode for a total of 30 subject papers and 82 combinations of papers. Candidates will have the option to appear for one or two test papers from the allowed two-paper combinations.

Notably, the GATE score obtained by the candidates will remain valid for a period of three years from the date of announcement of results.