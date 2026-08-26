GATE 2027 Registration Begins Tomorrow: Know How To Apply, Required Documents, Key Dates

GATE 2027 Registration: The registration window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 will open tomorrow, August 27. Candidates aspiring to pursue higher education in engineering, including Master of Engineering (ME), Master of Technology (MTech) or PhD programmes, can appear for GATE 2027.

Interested and eligible candidates are advised to keep all the required documents ready before the application window opens to avoid last-minute difficulties or errors while filling out the form.

Where To Register For GATE 2027

The GATE 2027 registration process will be conducted through the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) portal at gate2027.iitm.ac.in. Candidates will need to register using their mobile number and email address before proceeding to fill out the application form.

Candidates should ensure that the information entered in the application form matches their official documents. They should also carefully review all the details before submitting the form.

Documents Required For GATE 2027 Registration

Candidates may need to upload or provide the following documents while filling out the GATE 2027 application form:

A valid photo identity proof, such as a passport, Aadhaar card, PAN card, voter ID or driving licence

Passport-size photograph

Scanned signature

Academic documents, such as a degree certificate, provisional certificate or final-year/final-semester marksheet

Caste certificate, wherever applicable

Domicile/residence certificate, wherever applicable

PwD/disability certificate, wherever applicable

Candidates are advised to keep clear scanned copies of the required documents ready in the prescribed format and size.

They should go through the official application guidelines for specifications related to the photograph, signature and other documents and resize the files, if required, before beginning the registration process.

GATE 2027: Important Dates

Event Date Registration begins August 27, 2026 Last date to apply without late fee September 27, 2026 Last date to apply with late fee October 5, 2026 Application correction window October 14 to 21, 2026 GATE 2027 examination February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, and 21, 2027



GATE 2027 Application Fee

The application fee for women, SC, ST, and PwD candidates is Rs 1,000 per paper, while all other candidates are required to pay Rs 2,000 per paper during the regular application period.

Candidates applying during the extended period will have to pay an additional Rs 500 per paper as a late fee.

Candidates can pay the application fee through online modes, including UPI, credit card, debit card, and net banking. They are advised to complete the registration within the deadline to avoid paying the additional late fee.