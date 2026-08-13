GATE 2027 Registration Revised Dates Announced: Check Schedule Here

GATE 2027: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has announced a revised schedule for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 registration. As per the new dates, the GATE 2027 application form link will now be made live on August 27, 2026. Candidates can submit their application till September 27, without late fee. However, the extended registration window with late fee will close on October 5, 2026.

As per official information, qualified candidates can use the GATE score for admission to postgraduate and doctoral programmes in the Ministry of Education-supported institutions. According to the official notification, several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) also use GATE scores for recruitment.

GATE 2027 Exam Dates

IIT Madras will conduct the GATE 2027 exam on the following dates:

Week 1: February 6 and 7, 2027

Week 2: February 13 and 14, 2027

Week 3: February 20 and 21, 2027

The institute will release the city allotment notification on January 4, 2027, as per the official calendar.

Who Is Eligible To Apply?

According to the official notification, candidates who are currently studying in the third or higher years of any undergraduate degree programme or who have completed any government approved degree programme in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities are eligible to appear for GATE 2027.

Candidates With Professional Certificates

Candidates who possess certification from any professional societies, such as the Institution of Engineers (India) (IE), Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE), Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (IETE), Aeronautical Society of India (AeSI), and others, must ensure that those examinations are approved by MoE/AICTE/UGC/ UPSC as being equivalent to BE/BTech/BArch/BPlanning, etc., the official notification stated.

The exam body is expected to announce the GATE 2027 results on March 19, 2027, as stated in the official notification.