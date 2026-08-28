GATE Registration 2027 Delayed Again, New Application Dates To Be Released Soon

GATE 2027 registration has been delayed further, with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras revising the previously announced application schedule. According to the latest official announcement, the new registration dates will be released soon. IIT Madras, the organising institute for GATE 2027, will activate the application link on the official website, gate2027.iitm.ac.in.

Candidates aspiring to pursue postgraduate programmes or seek opportunities through the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) will be required to complete the application process through the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS). Applicants will also need to complete the prescribed fee payment and facial verification requirements.

How To Apply For GATE 2027?

After the registration window opens, candidates will be able to complete the GATE 2027 application process through GOAPS. Applicants should keep their required documents and details ready to avoid delays while filling out the form. The application process will include:

Visiting the official website, gate2027.iitm.ac.in.

Accessing the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS).

Completing registration and entering the required details.

Uploading the prescribed documents.

Completing facial verification as instructed.

Paying the applicable application fee.

Submitting the application form and saving the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates should rely only on official announcements from IIT Madras for the revised GATE 2027 registration schedule.

GATE 2027 Application: Keep These Details Ready

Candidates should keep their personal and academic details ready before starting the GATE 2027 application process. The details entered in the form should match their official records.

Name

Date of birth

Contact details

Qualifying examination details

Required documents

Candidates should also check the available two-paper combinations before selecting their preferred papers. Indian candidates should check the DigiLocker requirements and keep the necessary documents handy to complete the application easily.