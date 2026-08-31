GATE 2027 Registration Update: Revised Dates Soon, Documents Required

GATE 2027 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is expected to announce the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 registration dates soon. Earlier scheduled to start on August 27, the exam body has postponed the application process, stating that the new dates will be announced soon. IIT Madras, the organising institute for GATE 2027, will activate the application link on the official website, gate2027.iitm.ac.in.

Candidates must note that registration through DigiLocker is mandatory for all the Indian nationals for the GATE 2027 exam. All the necessary data for filling the application will be fetched from DigiLocker for ease of registration, the exam body noted. The process will fetch the candidate's details, such as name, date of birth, mobile number, email ID, profile picture, address, and verified ID card number.

Documents Required

Interested and eligible candidates are advised to keep all the required documents ready before the application window opens to avoid last-minute difficulties or errors while filling out the form.

Candidate's photograph as per specifications

Candidate's signature

Scanned copy of valid photo identity document (ID)

Scanned copy of the Category (SC/ST) certificate, if applicable, in PDF format

Scanned copy of UDID (preferred)/PwD Certificate, if applicable, in PDF format

Scanned copy of Dyslexic Certificate, if applicable, in PDF format

It is important to note that the candidate's live photo will be captured during the registration process. Therefore, applicants are advised to use a computer with a webcam facility or a phone with 5 megapixel camera.

While uploading the government photo identity, candidates must also keep in mind that the same ID, in original, must be produced while appearing for the GATE 2027 examination.

Qualified candidates can use the GATE score for admission to postgraduate and doctoral programmes in the Ministry of Education-supported institutions. According to official information, several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) also use GATE scores for recruitment.