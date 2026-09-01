IIT Madras, UNESCO Institute Partner To Develop AI-Powered Learning Tools

IIT Madras has partnered with the UNESCO Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development (UNESCO MGIEP) to explore new ways of improving education through technology. The collaboration aims to use artificial intelligence (AI), extended reality (XR) and digital gaming techniques to create modern learning tools for students.

The two institutions will work together to redesign traditional educational content and turn it into interactive experiences. Instead of only reading textbooks or listening to lectures, students may be able to learn through virtual environments, simulations and engaging digital activities. These methods can make difficult topics easier to understand and encourage students to take a more active role in their learning.

UNESCO MGIEP will support the project with its experience in social and emotional learning (SEL). This area focuses on helping students develop skills such as self-awareness, empathy, communication, teamwork and responsible decision-making. The goal is to combine these skills with academic education so that students develop both knowledge and personal abilities.

IIT Madras will contribute its technical expertise in artificial intelligence, immersive technologies and innovative digital solutions. Researchers from the institute will work on developing tools that can improve how educational content is designed, delivered and experienced by learners.

The partnership aims to create a more flexible and inclusive education system where technology can support different learning styles and needs. By bringing together advanced technology and holistic education methods, IIT Madras and UNESCO MGIEP hope to make learning more meaningful, engaging and suitable for the changing demands of the future.