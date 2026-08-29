CAG IIT Madras Digital Audit Course 2026: Check Eligibility, Fees, Details

CAG IIT Madras Digital Audit Course 2026: The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) and the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) have launched the Certification on Audit of Digital Systems (CADS), a four-month online programme aimed at building skills in auditing technology-driven systems. CAG K Sanjay Murthy launched the foundation-level certification at IIT Madras on August 27, 2026, in the presence of Director Prof. V Kamakoti.

The programme is available through SWAYAM Plus and covers cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence (AI), information systems, digital public platforms, privacy and public audit. Registration requires a fee of Rs 2,000.

Click here: CAG IIT Madras Digital Audit Course 2026 Details

CAG IIT Madras Digital Audit Course 2026: Eligibility

The CADS programme is open to undergraduate students and graduates across India. It has been jointly developed by experts from CAG, IIT Madras and IITM Pravartak and follows a three-tier pathway: Foundation, Proficient and Expert. The programme helps learners develop skills to audit complex digital systems, AI-driven platforms and digital public infrastructure.

The foundation certification comprises six courses, with each course carrying 45 hours of learning. General learners are required to pay Rs 2,000 per course, while public auditors and officers working under the CAG are exempt from the course fee.

Curriculum, Assessment and Objectives

The curriculum includes Public Audit, Information Technology, Cybersecurity, Information Systems, Digital Public Platforms and Privacy, and Artificial Intelligence. Although learning is delivered online, assessments will be conducted through in-person, proctored Computer-Based Tests (CBTs).

The initiative aims to strengthen digital audit capabilities as governments increasingly depend on AI, cloud platforms and digital public infrastructure. Developed in line with NEP 2020 and the National Credit Framework, CADS may eventually expand internationally. CAG officials have also indicated that the certification could become mandatory for officers auditing digital systems in the future.