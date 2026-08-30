New Sport Alert: IIT Madras Launches Phiball, Fast-Paced 3-Team Invasion Game

IIT Madras: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has introduced to the world a brand new competitive sport called 'Phiball', an innovative three-team invasion sport that presents a new dimension to competitive team sport. The game was launched as a commemoration to the National Sports Day, observed on August 29, marking the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand.

According to the institute, Phiball features three teams competing simultaneously on a circular court, which differs from conventional invasion sports that involve two competing teams. Each team attacks two opponent baskets while defending one. This requires players to constantly assess multiple opponents and rapidly adapt their strategies.

The sport was launched in the campus on August 28 in the presence of Professor Sathyanarayana N Gummadi, Dean (Students), IIT Madras, students, faculty, teams from city colleges and other stakeholders, according to an official press release.

About The Game

As per the rules of the game, each team comprises seven registered players: four active players and three substitutes. The sport is played on a 26-metre-diameter circular court, divided into three equal 120-degree sectors, with three baskets positioned around the playing area. The court also includes dedicated safety and playing zones, including a four-metre 'Centre Free Zone' and a 'No-Offense Zone' beneath each basket.

Presence Of Mind, Team Work

IIT Matras Director V Kamakoti stated that the institute "not only innovates in technology, but also in sports." "Winning the game requires accuracy, presence of mind, team work and good physical health - all that are essential for a happy life," he noted.

Speed, Communication, Decision-Making

Speaking about the sport, Prof Sathyanarayana N Gummadi asserted that "Phiball has been developed around the core values of teamwork, speed, communication, tactical decision-making, fairness and safety."

Clockwise Defensive Basket Rotation

Clockwise defensive-basket rotation is an important aspect of the game. Teams change the basket they defend after every quarter, exposing players to different attacking and defensive situations throughout the match. A match consists of three eight-minute quarters, with three-minute intervals between quarters. A 24-second shot clock applies to new possessions, with a 14-second reset in applicable situations.

How To Score

As per the rules, the scoring system is as follows:

1 point: Successful free throw

2 points: Field goal inside the 6.75-metre arc

3 points: Field goal beyond the 6.75-metre arc

Shooting is not permitted from the 'Centre Free Zone', encouraging movement, passing and tactical positioning.

3 Floor Referees For 3 Sectors Of Court

"Safety and fair competition are central to Phiball," IIT Madras asserted. Three floor referees oversee the three sectors of the court, supported by a scorekeeper, timekeeper and shot-clock operator. Substitutions are permitted during dead-ball situations with referee authorisation.

The sport incorporates clearly-defined rules governing travelling, double dribbling, fouls and other violations, drawing on applicable 3×3 basketball principles while incorporating modifications specific to Phiball, the institute noted.