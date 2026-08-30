Boy, 8, Dies After Pitch Roller Crushes Him At Gurugram Cricket Academy

An eight-year-old boy died after being hit by a mini pitch roller at a cricket academy in Gurugram while he was playing with other children.

The child, identified as Akash Kumar, was a resident of Nalanda in Bihar. According to the preliminary information, Akash was playing with his brother Neel and some other children on the academy premises when the mini pitch roller, which was parked there, suddenly started moving.

Police said that a child's hand triggered the machine's circuit breaker. Around the same time, Akash fell in front of the roller and was hit by it. The other children present at the spot fled in fear after the accident.

Akash's family immediately arranged a vehicle and rushed him to a nearby private hospital. However, doctors declared him dead after examination.

The police investigation found that no one was present to supervise the roller at the time of the accident.

According to the investigating officer, the family has not alleged any negligence in the incident. A written statement has been submitted to the police, based on which an investigation into the accident has been initiated.

After the post-mortem examination, Akash's body was handed over to his family. Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

With Inputs From Sahil Manchanda