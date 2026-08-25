Gurugram Cops Seize Bike With 43 Pending Challans Worth Rs 1.94 Lakh

A motorcycle with 43 pending traffic challans, carrying fines totalling Rs 1.94 lakh, was impounded by Gurugram traffic police during a checking drive at Wazirabad Chowk, police said on Tuesday.

The motorcycle rider was stopped during a routine vehicle checking drive on August 17 and asked to produce the vehicle documents, but failed to do so, police said.

Verification showed that the motorcycle had 43 pending challans under various provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, with an outstanding penalty of Rs 1,94,000. Most of the challans were for riding without a helmet, driving without insurance and not having a High Security Registration Plate (HSRP), besides other traffic violations, police said.

The motorcycle was impounded and parked at a designated facility due to the pending challans, an officer said.

A senior traffic police officer said special enforcement drives were being conducted against motorists violating traffic rules and vehicle owners who had failed to pay long-pending challans.

Police also appealed to motorists to follow traffic rules, keep essential documents such as valid insurance and pollution certificates updated, and pay pending challans on time.

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