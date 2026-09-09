Apple Foldable iPhone Launch Today: Time In India, Live Stream And What To Expect

Apple is set to hold its annual iPhone launch event on Wednesday, September 9, with the company expected to unveil its first foldable iPhone. Apple's event will begin at 10:00 am PDT on September 9 (10:30 pm IST on September 9). The event will be streamed online, allowing viewers in India and other countries to watch the announcements live.

Apple Event 2026: When To Watch In India

For viewers in India, Apple's September 9 event will begin at 10:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

The livestream will be available on Apple's official events website and YouTube. Viewers can also set a reminder on YouTube before the event.



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TechCrunch reported that the event is expected to be particularly important for Apple, with the company widely expected to enter the foldable smartphone market nearly seven years after Samsung first entered the segment.

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Foldable iPhone Ultra Expected

The biggest announcement is expected to be Apple's first foldable iPhone, which has been referred to as the iPhone Ultra in reports.

The device is rumoured to carry a price of around $2,000, making it significantly more expensive than Apple's existing iPhone models. The launch could mark Apple's biggest step yet into the premium foldable smartphone market.

Apple is also expected to announce the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The standard iPhone 18 is not expected to arrive until next year, according to TechCrunch.

New Apple Watch, AirPods And HomePod

The iPhone is not expected to be the only focus of the event. Apple could also announce an updated HomePod, camera-equipped AirPods and new Apple Watch models.

The event will also be the first major Apple product launch with John Ternus as CEO after Tim Cook stepped down from the role.

If Apple confirms its foldable iPhone, the September 9 event could become a major milestone for the company as it enters a smartphone category that has been dominated by rivals such as Samsung.