As Apple Readies Its Foldable iPhone, Samsung Offers Some Advice

Samsung has offered a piece of straightforward advice for its long-time rival Apple Inc, as reports claim that the latter is finally getting ready to launch its first foldable iPhone at the launch event on Wednesday (September 9). While speaking to WIRED, Samsung said that the competition is "absolutely welcome" and urged iPhone makers to prioritise device weight above everything else.

Samsung has spent seven years working through the engineering challenges of folding smartphones, and executives say keeping the hardware light is the single most important factor in getting everyday users to adopt the design.

When a phone opens up to reveal a big tablet-sized inner screen, it requires extra glass and special hinges. All of which add weight to the device, making it difficult for users to manage.

Also read | Apple Foldable iPhone Launch Today: Time In India, Live Stream And What To Expect

"Seeing these other brands entering the market, we feel very proud of ourselves that the value that we pioneered with this new category of foldables is being acknowledged and recognised," Hee-Cheul Moon, head of Samsung's Advanced Mechanical R&D Group, said as quoted in the report.

"The key to providing the highest customer value in this market is all about the weight of the device. As you know, it's not easy."

According to the report, Samsung went through an extensive engineering effort for its latest Galaxy Z Fold line, re-evaluating approximately 270 core components and over 180 support parts to tackle this issue.

After all the efforts, Samsung managed to bring its flagship book-style foldable down to about 201 grams, lighter than many standard premium smartphones.

Also read | iPhone 18 Pro Is Almost Here: Key Dates You Need To Know

Foldable iPhones

By comparison, leaks surrounding Apple's upcoming foldable phone suggest it could weigh between 230 and 241 grams, placing it on the heavier side of the market.

Apple's folding iPhone, rumoured to be called the iPhone Ultra, is expected to weigh between 230 and 241 grams, slightly heavier than Samsung's latest.

According to Bloomberg, the company targeted a price of $1,999, seeking to come in just under the potentially controversial $2,000 barrier.