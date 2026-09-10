Viral Video: Tara Sutaria Pushes Camera Away After Photographer Gets Too Close. Internet Reacts

We often see celebrities surrounded by cameras, but sometimes, when that thin line between capturing a moment and invading personal space is crossed, stars are left with little choice but to react. A video of Tara Sutaria appearing to push a photographer's camera away from her after he came too close to her has surfaced on social media. The clip, reportedly from Mumbai, shows the actor making her way to a store. Dressed in an all-white outfit, Tara accessorised her look with black sunglasses.

As Tara approaches the entrance, she is surrounded by photographers, while members of her staff attempt to shield her with umbrellas. The next moment, a photographer appears to move very close to Tara with his camera. She pushes his camera aside before continuing towards the store.

All this while, some photographers are also heard calling out Tara's name. A few of them can be heard asking Tara to wait and pose for photographs after the incident.

On social media, many called out the paparazzi for what they felt was an invasion of the actor's personal space. One Reddit user questioned the way the photographer called out to Tara and wrote, “Look at them calling Tara as if they are calling their wife.”

Another comment read, “She should have just pushed them stronger. How dare they call her? They sound like Taraaa, Taraahhh. Such clowns.”

“Paps don't understand the concept of personal space,” another user wrote. “Should have pushed harder. This was well deserved,” read another comment.

On the work front, Tara's most recent release was Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups, which received mixed reactions from the audience. The film also features Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and others in key roles.

Tara made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with Student of the Year 2, alongside Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. She has since appeared in films including Marjaavaan, Tadap, Ek Villain Returns and Apurva.

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