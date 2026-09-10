<i>Sardar 2</i> X Reviews: Karthi's Dual Role Gets Applause, Execution Draws Criticism

Karthi's Sardar 2 has arrived in cinemas today, and the first reactions from viewers on X are mixed.

While several viewers praised the film's premise, others felt that the execution and lengthy runtime took away from the overall experience.

One viewer called Sardar 2 a film with "promising ideas" but criticised its execution. The user wrote, "#Sardar2 Promising Ideas, Lifeless Execution!" They praised the interesting start and the ideas presented by director PS Mithran but felt that the narration was "childish and unconvincing".

The viewer also called the film unnecessarily long and described Sam CS's music as a major letdown, while praising the production values and some of the action sequences.

Another viewer had a more positive take on the first half. Sharing their thoughts on X, they wrote, "#Sardar2 1st Half. They didn't take much time and directly went into the story, which is the main plus. Lots of technical insights and detailing about RAW agents and spies."

A viewer who rated the film 3/5 called it "an action entertainer that is heavy on information and research, grand in making". They praised Karthi for holding the film together despite its pacing issues and long runtime, while finding the first half stronger than the second.

Not all reactions were favourable. One viewer praised Karthi for justifying his dual role but criticised the film's BGM, CGI and writing.

They also felt that SJ Suryah's character was weak and called the film lengthy, illogical and disappointing. However, they appreciated that Sardar 2 stays focused on its spy plot without an unnecessary love track or songs and highlighted its message about antibiotics.

Another viewer similarly felt that the film's serious moments were weakened by its over-the-top action. "Impossible stunts and loud action make the serious moments feel silly and unconvincing," they wrote. The viewer added that the film does not have a major action block that truly lands, including Karthi's senior Sardar portions, while saying that SJ Suryah "adds more noise than impact".

There were also positive reactions to the film's core story. One viewer described Sardar 2 as having "an interesting start and a promising spy-thriller core".

They praised Karthi in the dual role, the action sequences and production values, while also calling the antibiotics message a nice touch. The absence of an unnecessary love track and distractions was another aspect they appreciated.

Directed by PS Mithran, Sardar 2 features Karthi in a dual role. Rajisha Vijayan returns from the first film, while SJ Suryah, Malavika Mohanan and Ashika Ranganath are part of the cast.

ALSO READ: Sardar 2 Review: Karthi Stands Out In This Ambitious, Overstuffed Sequel