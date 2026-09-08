iPhone 18 Pro Is Almost Here: Key Dates You Need To Know

Apple is preparing to unveil its next generation of products, with the iPhone 18 Pro expected to be one of the biggest announcements at the company's September event. The launch will be followed by pre-orders, the release of iOS 27 and the arrival of the new iPhones in shops.

Here is the expected schedule for the key dates, based on a report by Forbes.

Apple event set for September 9

Apple's highly anticipated product launch event will take place on September 9 at its Cupertino headquarters in California. The event will start at 10:00 am Pacific Time (6:00 pm BST, 10:00 pm IST).

Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, along with its first foldable iPhone.

The company is also expected to announce the Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4. New AirPods could also feature during the event.

According to Forbes, the event could mark one of the first major product launches overseen by Apple chief executive John Ternus.

iPhone 18 Pro pre-orders expected on September 12

According to Forbes, pre-orders are expected to open on September 12, although Apple has not officially announced a date.

This is later than Apple's usual schedule. Pre-orders normally open on the Friday after the launch event, but this year's timing has reportedly been changed.

The expected opening time is midnight Pacific Time on September 12. That works out at 8am in the UK.

Forbes reports that Apple's decision to avoid Friday, September 11, is significant because it marks the 25th anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks.

iOS 27 expected on September 14

Apple is also expected to release iOS 27 shortly before the new iPhones arrive in shops.

Monday, September 14, is currently considered the most likely release date, although Apple has not confirmed the timing.

The new software will come pre-installed on the iPhone 18 range and will also be available for older compatible iPhones, including models dating back to the iPhone 11.

Millions of users are likely to attempt the update soon after it becomes available, so a short wait may be possible.

iPhone 18 Pro reviews could arrive on September 15

Reviews of the new iPhones are expected to appear shortly after Apple's launch event.

Tuesday, September 15, is currently a possible date for the review embargo to end, although this could move by a day because the Apple event is taking place later in the week than usual.

Apple is also expected to impose separate review dates for other products announced during the event.

iPhone 18 Pro could go on sale on September 18

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to go on sale on September 18, though Apple has not confirmed the release date.

This follows Apple's usual pattern of releasing its flagship iPhones on the Friday of the week after its main September event.

The exact launch timing will be confirmed by Apple during the keynote.

Apple typically rolls out sales according to local time zones, meaning customers in some countries may gain access before others. Customers in Australia, for example, are expected to get access before buyers in Apple's home state of California.

Foldable iPhone could be the biggest surprise

Alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models, Apple is expected to unveil its first foldable iPhone.

There has been uncertainty over whether the foldable model will be ready for launch at the same time as the other new iPhones.

It is currently expected that the foldable could arrive on September 18, but Apple is yet to confirm this.

The new device is expected to open into a larger, tablet-like display and could become one of the most significant additions to Apple's iPhone range in years.

What happens next?

Apple's September 9 event should confirm the final product line-up, prices and release dates.

For customers planning to buy the iPhone 18 Pro, the key dates to watch are September 9 for the launch, September 12 for pre-orders and September 18 for the expected retail release.

Until Apple makes the announcements official, some of the dates and details remain predictions rather than confirmed information.