JEE To NEET: 400 Students Get Expert Exam Preparation Tips At IIT Kanpur Summit

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur organised the SATHEE Summit 2026, an initiative of the Ministry of Education, Government of India. Approximately 400 students, 22 school coordinators and members of the SATHEE team attended the summit.

The summit focused on providing students with expert guidance on examinations such as JEE, NEET, CLAT, ICAR, CUET, IBPS, SSC, RRB and other competitive exams.

SATHEE is a free online platform that enables students to prepare for various competitive and entrance examinations without paying any registration fee.

The portal also provides study material and expert guidance. During the summit, students were briefed on the registration process, the academic resources available on the portal and how they could effectively use SATHEE's free resources to prepare for examinations.

Professor Amey Karkare, Professor and Principal Investigator, SATHEE, IIT Kanpur, apprised the students of the various features of the SATHEE portal. He explained how students could prepare for IIT entrance examinations, including preparation strategies, effective study methods and approaches required to perform well in the exams.

Dr Sudhanshu Shekhar Singh, Associate Professor and Head, Centre for Mental Health and Wellness, IIT Kanpur, was also present at the summit. He shared important tips on maintaining mental well-being and managing academic stress during the examination period.

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The summit also featured expert guidance sessions for different competitive examinations. Dr Navin Gude, SMO, Health Centre, IIT Kanpur, provided guidance to students on NEET preparation. This was followed by Ravindra Singh, Assistant Manager, SBI, IIT Kanpur, who shared preparation tips for banking examinations. Ashutosh KR Pandey, IRS (2018 Batch), Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, provided guidance on the Civil Services Examination (CSE).

Students were also given an opportunity to interact directly with the experts and discuss preparation techniques, career paths and different approaches to studying.

The programme encouraged students to make use of free digital resources such as SATHEE and prepare effectively for competitive examinations.