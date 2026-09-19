IIT Kanpur Launches Third Cohort Of AI, ML Course, Adds New Module On Agentic AI

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has announced the Third Cohort of its online course named, "Applied Machine Learning and Agentic AI: Fundamentals to Next Generation Artificial Intelligence". The course has been extended to 50 days for the new cohort and will be conducted from December 1, 2026 to January 19, 2027.

With the help of this short term intensive course candidates can build a strong foundation in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) along with modern AI technologies and autonomous AI agents. The course will be coordinated by Prof. Rajesh M. Hegde and Prof. Ketan Rajat.

The early bird registration deadline is September 30, 2026 after that the fees of the course will be increased for those who haven't registered yet. This is the lowest fees available at the moment candidates who still haven't applied must do so within the timeframe.

The programme will cover seven modules from Python fundamentals to the development AI-powered system. The course covers Python, statistics & exploratory data analysis, Machine Learning fundamentals, Deep Learning (CNNs, RNNs, Autoencoders), Transformers and Large Language Models, Generative AI applications, MLOps, deployment and LLM infrastructure, and Agentic AI.

This comprehensive course combines theoretical foundations with practical applications, preparing candidates for the next generation of AI challenges.

IIT Kanpur Third Cohort: Who Should Apply for the Course

Applicants aspiring to build a career in machine learning and artificial intelligence must apply for this programme.

AI-driven solution researchers of any domain can enrol themselves in the course.

Industry professionals exploring the AI-tools and systems must take part in the programme as it will help them in future.

Entrepreneurs aiming to develop AI-based products must be a part of the programme.

Faculty members seeking structured AI knowledge can also apply for the programme.

According to the course announcement, the guest speakers for this cohort include faculty from IIT Delhi, IISc Bengaluru & University of Glasgow and engineers from Sony Research India & Roblox.

The programme will provide a mixed balance of both theoretical and practical learning to the candidates. The course will offer pre-recorded lectures as well as live interaction sessions, where candidates can clear their doubts. Weekly guest lectures will also be included by AI researchers and practitioners.

On the completion of the course IIT Kanpur will provide certificates to all the candidates along with a project certificate. Those participating will also be given exclusive IIT Kanpur merchandise.