Upset Over CCTV Surveillance, Kanpur Woman Plots Father-In-Law's Murder

Constant surveillance through CCTV cameras, objections to late-night parties and having to seek money even for small expenses allegedly created deep resentment within a wealthy family in Uttar Pradesh.

Investigators now believe those tensions eventually led to a murder plot that ended with a pharmaceutical businessman being stabbed 26 times inside his apartment. His daughter-in-law is accused of hiring a former domestic worker to carry out the killing.

The murder took place on Saturday night in Kanpur, where 63-year-old pharmaceutical businessman Vineet Minocha was found dead inside his flat.

As investigators reviewed CCTV footage, suspicion fell on Vishal (30), a former employee of the family, and his associate Raj Kishore. Both were arrested late Sunday night following an encounter.

The case took a major turn when Vishal allegedly claimed that the murder had been carried out at the behest of Minocha's 36-year-old daughter-in-law, Shalu, who had promised him money for the job. Following the allegation, she was taken into custody. Investigators said she initially tried to mislead them but later admitted her involvement during questioning.

'I Had To Ask For Money Even For Small Expenses'

According to investigators, Shalu said her father-in-law closely monitored activities inside the house through CCTV cameras and objected to her attending late-night parties or returning home late.

She allegedly stated that despite being part of a wealthy family, she had little control over household spending and had to ask her father-in-law for money even for minor expenses involving herself and her husband.

Investigators found that on July 28, Shalu returned home late from a party, leading to a heated argument with her father-in-law. According to the investigation, that dispute became a turning point in their relationship.

Investigators allege that Shalu later approached Vishal and offered him Rs 6 lakh to kill her father-in-law. As per information, Rs 2 lakh was to be paid on September 6, while the remaining Rs 4 lakh was allegedly promised 15 days later.

According to the information, Shalu allegedly arranged a duplicate key to the apartment and handed it over to Vishal. On September 4, during Janmashtami festival, she reportedly called him over under the pretext of giving him some items and finalised the plan.

According to the investigation, Shalu left for a party on Saturday night with her husband, Subrat, and their child.

A few minutes after they left, Vishal and Raj Kishore allegedly arrived at the apartment. Security guard Madan stopped them, but Vishal reportedly connected him to Shalu over the phone. She allegedly told the guard that Vishal and Kishore had come to deliver medicines and should be allowed inside.

Investigators said the original plan was to suffocate Vineet Minocha with a pillow so that the death could be mistaken for a heart attack. However, events unfolded differently.

The two men were hiding in the son's bedroom when Minocha entered the room. They then allegedly attacked him with knives, inflicting 26 stab wounds before fleeing the apartment.

Investigators said Shalu and her husband returned from the party at around 3:00 am and found Minocha lying in a pool of blood inside the bedroom. They subsequently informed authorities.

A search of the apartment revealed that no valuables had been taken. This led investigators to suspect from an early stage that the case was not linked to robbery but stemmed from a personal dispute.

Shalu is currently in jail, while investigators continue to examine the call records of Subrat, the victim's son, to determine whether he had any knowledge of the alleged conspiracy or any role in it.

(With inputs from Arun Aggarwal)