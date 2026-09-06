UP Man Kills Brother-In-Law, Attacks Others With Sword, Gets Lynched

He suspected his in-laws were maligning his wife's mind. So he went to their home, killed his brother-in-law, and launched a sword attack on five other family members. Then, villagers beat him to death.

The incident took place in the Bikrampur village in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district.

According to locals, Pawan had been married to his wife for 26 years. However, she lived at her in-laws' house for only five years and left with her children for her maternal home after that because disputes regarding her conduct kept arising. She never returned to her in-laws' house again.

Frustrated with her prolonged absence, Pawan believed that his in-laws were responsible for his wife not coming back. Hatching a conspiracy, he went to his in-laws' house in Bikrampur. There, he lured his elder brother-in-law Raju out of the house under the pretext of showing him a woman, and killed him.

He then returned to his own house, changed clothes and went back to the in-laws' house with a sword. There, he attacked five members of the family, severely injuring them.

According to police officials, Pawan attacked his younger brother-in-law Rajesh, his wife Buddha, and their children Pradeep, Rajkaran, and Gore, who were sleeping outside the house.

The attack caused chaos in the neighbourhood, during which Pawan tried to flee the scene. However, villagers caught up to him and beat him to death with sticks and clubs.

Upon receiving information, Superintendent of Police (SP) from the Aung police station, Abhimanyu Manglik, arrived at the scene and launched a probe into the incident. Pawan's body was sent for post-mortem, and the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, from where they were shifted to the Hallet Hospital in Kanpur due to the seriousness of their injuries.

The incident has put the family under severe distress.

Meanwhile, Pawan's father Ram Sajivan said his daughter-in-law's behaviour was questionable and his son was just trying to get him back. He said his son was under great stress from the evening before and there was no trace of him after that.

Manglik said a search is being conducted to find Raju's body, and further legal action is being taken.

(With inputs from Sandeep Kesharwani)