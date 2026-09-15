Disha Patani Trolled For Wearing Deep-Neck Blouse At Ganpati Puja

Known for her glamorous fashion choices, Disha Patani often makes headlines with her appearances at public events and celebrations. The actor recently attended the high-profile Ganpati celebrations in Mumbai. But her choice of a deep-cut blouse did not go down well with a section of social media users. While some admired her festive look, others claimed the outfit was not appropriate for a religious celebration.

Disha Patani wore a stunning red lehenga featuring intricate embroidery for the Ganpati celebrations. She paired it with a matching blouse with a plunging neckline and draped a red dupatta over one shoulder. Statement earrings, bangles and her loose, flowing hair completed the look.

The actor was seen posing for the paparazzi as she arrived at the event. The outfit drew attention online, with the star facing criticism and trolling over the deep neckline of her blouse.

One user wrote, "What kind of outrageous outfit for Ganapati celebrations? They should keep a dress code."

Another added, "Ganapati Bappa's puja is deeply sacred to Hindus, so it should be celebrated with devotion,dignity & appropriate attire that honours our culture & traditions. But just look at Disha Patani's outfit,she wore a revealing dress that exposed much of her body. This talentless actress always wears this kind of dress to stay in the limelight."

Someone else commented, "First Kriti Sanon and now Disha Patani - Is the dress she is wearing even appropriate dress for Ganpati Festival?? These Bollywood bimbos have absolutely no respect or regard for sanctity of Hindu Festivals."

“Look what Disha Patani is wearing while celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. These talentless actresses always wear revealing clothes to stay in the limelight because they have zero talent," remarked a user.

A viewer said, "Worst culture spread by Bollywood.. Need to seriously Boycott Bollywood."

"A dress that demands attention but definitely not appropriate for a religious celebration," read a comment.

The trolling Disha Patani faced over her Ganpati outfit comes shortly after a similar controversy surrounding Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan advertisement. In August 2026, Kriti drew criticism for a campaign for jewellery brand GIVA, in which she was dressed in an ivory bralette-style blouse paired with a cape and draped skirt.

The advertisement featured her celebrating Raksha Bandhan and tying a rakhi to a dog. Some social media users questioned her choice of outfit and the portrayal of the festival. Following the backlash, GIVA removed the advertisement from its media platforms.

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