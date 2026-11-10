Yangwang Altior Unveiled: Top 10 Things About Rolls-Royce Phantom's Chinese Rival

Yangwang, the luxury vehicle division of BYD, has unveiled its new flagship electric vehicle, the Altior, at its global premiere in Abu Dhabi. Positioned as the brand's most luxurious product yet, the Altior blends Chinese cultural influences, handcrafted details, advanced EV technology, and limousine-like comfort. Needless to say, it takes the spot as a Rolls-Royce Phantom rival, but at a more affordable price. In China, it will cost Rs 2.9 Crore (CNY 2 Million). Here are the top 10 things about the Yangwang Altior EV that you must know.

1. BYD's Most Luxurious Vehicle Yet

The Altior sits at the very top of the Yangwang range and is designed to rival ultra-luxury offerings from established global brands while showcasing Chinese craftsmanship and engineering.

2. Inspired By Ancient Chinese Culture

The design draws inspiration from the ding, an ancient Chinese ceremonial bronze vessel. Yangwang says the vehicle's proportions, stance and detailing are all influenced by this cultural symbol.

3. Massive Dimensions

The Altior measures 5,600 mm in length, 2,030 mm in width and 1,590 mm in height, while riding on a generous 3,500 mm wheelbase, placing it firmly in the ultra-luxury segment.

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4. Distinctive Jewellery-Like Front Grille

One of the standout design elements is the intricate front grille, which Yangwang describes as being inspired by high-end jewellery. The SUV also gets a unique light signature featuring 12 illuminated elements that create a ceremonial welcome sequence.

5. Coach Doors And Bespoke Umbrellas

The Altior features coach-style doors, with the front doors opening up to 80 degrees and the rear doors opening 90 degrees. Integrated umbrellas inspired by Beijing's Temple of Heaven are neatly housed within the doors. Inside, the cabin showcases Yellow Hetian jade, Suzhou embroidery, semi-aniline leather, natural wood trims and wool floor mats, highlighting Yangwang's focus on traditional Chinese craftsmanship and luxury.

6. It Can Float On Water

One of the most unusual features of the Altior is its emergency flotation capability. Designed as an additional safety measure, the system can provide temporary buoyancy if the vehicle accidentally enters water. The feature works in conjunction with BYD's advanced vehicle control systems and is part of the brand's broader focus on occupant safety and control in extreme situations.

7. Four-Seat Lounge-Like Cabin

The Altior adopts a dedicated four-seat layout with executive rear seating. Rear passengers get aviation-style zero-gravity seats, massage functions, reclining backrests, and a one-touch relaxation mode.

8. 39-Speaker Sound System And 21.4-Inch Screen

Luxury features include a 39-speaker Dynaudio Platinum Evidence audio system, a powered 21.4-inch overhead display, front and rear refrigerators and a 532-litre luggage compartment.

9. Quad-Motor Electric Powertrain

Built on BYD's e4 platform, the Altior uses four independently controlled electric motors capable of adjusting torque distribution more than 100 times per second. Other highlights include tank-turn functionality and emergency flotation capability.

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10. Over 1,000 km Claimed Range

The Altior becomes the first model to use BYD's new 4nm Xuanji A3 assisted-driving chip alongside the God's Eye A autonomous driving suite. It is powered by the second-generation Blade Battery and claims more than 621 miles (around 1,000 km) of range on the CLTC cycle.

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Bonus: Exclusive Bespoke Editions

Yangwang will offer the Altior in Executive and Bespoke versions. The first special edition, called Shanhe Dingyun, combines a brown-and-gold exterior finish with a jade-inspired interior and will be produced in limited numbers for collectors.