Jetour T2 Hybrid SUV Snapped On Indian Road, But It's Not What You Think

A video circulating on YouTube has sparked curiosity among automotive enthusiasts after showing a slew of Jetour T2 Hybrid SUVs loaded onto transport trucks. At first glance, the sight of multiple Jetour SUVs on Indian roads could easily lead one to believe that these SUVs are being headed to dealerships, since its arrival in the Indian market under the JSW umbrella is already confirmed. The reality, however, appears to be quite different.

READ | Jetour T2-Based JSW Combat Spied Next To Mahindra Thar Roxx: Presence Check

According to the YouTuber who shared the video, the SUVs are not destined for Indian dealerships. Instead, the vehicles are reportedly being transported from Kolkata (Calcutta) to Bhutan, where Jetour already has a presence through local distributors.

The sighting is nevertheless noteworthy because the Jetour T2 is among the brand's most prominent global products. Positioned as a rugged SUV with strong off-road-inspired styling, the model has gained attention in several international markets for its boxy design, modern technology, and hybrid powertrain options.

READ | Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG First Drive Review: A Truly Exciting CNG SUV?

Currently, Jetour T2 is not on sale in India, but teaser images are already out, as JSW Group will sell it in our country. Also, it has been snapped testing a numerous times by now.

Bhutan, on the other hand, has increasingly emerged as a destination for new-energy vehicles and imported SUVs. Given its proximity to eastern India, truck transportation routes through West Bengal are commonly used for vehicles headed to the Himalayan nation.

Once launched in India, the JSW Jetour T2 will take on established full-size SUVs such as the Toyota Fortuner and likes. In terms of pricing, it is likely to be positioned in the Rs 35 lakh to Rs 40 lakh bracket, making it a premium SUV offering in the segment.

lobally, the Jetour T2 is offered in both plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and fully electric (EV) forms, but the India-bound version is expected to be introduced only with the hybrid setup. The PHEV version uses a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 154 hp and 220 Nm, paired with a 26.7 kWh battery pack. Internationally, it is available in both a single-motor front-wheel-drive setup and a dual-motor all-wheel-drive layout. The battery pack is claimed to deliver an NEDC-rated pure electric driving range of up to 139 km.