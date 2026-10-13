MG Windsor EV Indulge Edition Launched In India At Rs 17.89 Lakh

MG has launched the Windsor EV Indulge Edition in India at Rs 17.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The special edition adds visual changes along with upgraded cabin detailing and a rear entertainment screen. Meanwhile, mechanically, the car remains the same as the standard version.

MG Windsor EV Indulge Edition: Design, Accessories

The Indulge Edition gets a new 'Shadow Gold' exterior colour, paired with 18-inch blackened alloy wheels. To signify its unique nature, the 'Indulge' badges appear on the rear quarter glass, while the SUV retains its LED lighting, body cladding, black roof and blacked-out outside rear-view mirrors. The rest of the details, including the overall silhouette, remain the same.

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MG has also bundled an accessory package with the edition. It includes a rear sunshade, themed 3D floor mats, chrome accents for the front grille, bumper corner protectors, body-side moulding, and a leather key cover. These additions are aimed at giving the Indulge a more premium, personalised feel than the standard Windsor.

MG Windsor EV Indulge Edition: Cabin

Inside, the edition features Urban Tan and Black upholstery, with 'Indulge' embroidery on the front headrests. A "Prive" screen which measures 15.6-inch for second-row occupants is standard, along with themed cushions and neck pillows. The standard Windsor's Aero Lounge seats, which recline up to 135 degrees, and the 15.6-inch touchscreen carry over.

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MG Windsor EV Indulge Edition: Battery, Range

The Indulge Edition is powered by a 38 kWh battery pack driving a front-mounted electric motor that produces 100 kW (136hp) and 200 Nm of torque. MG quotes a certified range of 332 km, though real-world range will vary with driving conditions, load, and climate-control use.

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The standard Windsor EV is also available with a larger 52.9 kWh battery pack in the Windsor EV Pro, which offers a claimed range of 449 km. The Indulge Edition, however, is limited to the smaller battery.