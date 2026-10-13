Hyundai Bayon SUV Pre-bookings Open: All About Skoda Kushaq Rival

Hyundai has opened bookings for the Bayon ahead of its India launch on October 26, 2026. The new midsize SUV can be booked online or at authorised dealerships for Rs 11,000, although Hyundai has not announced variant-wise prices yet. Once launched, the Bayon will sit between the Venue and Creta in Hyundai's India line-up. It is expected to compete in the midsize SUV space, where it will take on models like the Skoda Kushaq.

Hyundai Bayon: Design, Dimensions

The Bayon's front end uses a layered fascia with LED daytime running lights set into a slim black strip along the bonnet's leading edge. This is in sync with the brand's "Art of Steel" design language. The main headlamps sit lower in the bumper, which also carries black and silver cladding.

In profile, flared wheel arches, sharp character lines, petal-style alloy wheels and a gloss-black pillar treatment give the SUV a crossover-like stance. At the rear, slim tail-lamps sit within a black band, while a roof spoiler and dual-tone bumper complete the look.

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Hyundai has not published India-specific dimensions. However, the international Bayon measures 4,245mm long, 1,810mm wide and 1,570mm tall, with a 2,600mm wheelbase and 440-litre boot. In the international market, it also gets an N-line variant with badge-specific elements.

Hyundai Bayon: Cabin, Features

Inside, the Bayon gets a dual 12.3-inch connected display setup for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system. Hyundai has retained physical buttons and dials for climate controls, while the steering wheel includes a separate drive-mode selector pod.

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The feature list includes a Generative AI voice assistant, Bluelink connected-car technology with more than 70 features, over-the-air updates, onboard navigation, split-screen functionality and multi-language support.

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Hyundai Bayon: Powertrain, Price

At launch, the India-spec Bayon will use a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 115 hp and 144 Nm. Buyers will be able to choose between a six-speed manual gearbox and a CVT.

Prices for the SUV will be announced on October 26. Expectations are that the Bayon will be priced between Rs 9 lakh and Rs 14 lakh.