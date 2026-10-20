Hyundai Bayon Real-World Images Leaked Ahead Of Launch: 5 Key Details

Fresh images of the India-spec Hyundai Bayon have surfaced online, showing the compact SUV at dealer yards ahead of its official launch on October 26. The leaked pictures offer a clearer, real-world view of the vehicle than Hyundai's initial studio shots, and bookings are already open for Rs 11,000.

Sharper Design In The Flesh

The Bayon looks bigger in person than its official images suggested. The red bodywork highlights the sculpted panels, while black cladding and silver bumper inserts give it a proper SUV stance. Measuring 4.2 metres in length, it will sit between the Venue and Creta in Hyundai's India lineup.

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At the front, slim H-Edge LED daytime running lights run along the bonnet's leading edge, with vertical elements at the outer ends. A black strip connects the two sides, emphasising width without cluttering the fascia. The main headlamps sit lower, flanking a broad grille, while generous black bumper sections and silver inserts add a rugged touch.

Side And Rear Details

The side profile reveals angular wheel arches, substantial cladding and geometric alloy wheels. Blacked-out pillars contrast with the red body, and raised roof rails add to the upright stance.

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At the rear, the Bayon carries a similar horizontal-and-vertical lighting theme. A slim black strip stretches across the tailgate with lighting elements at either end, while spaced-out BAYON lettering sits below the Hyundai emblem. The rear bumper features a large dark section with silver inserts at the corners, along with a roof spoiler, rear wiper, shark-fin antenna and parking sensors.

Tech-Heavy Cabin

Inside, the dual-tone cabin pairs lighter lower sections with a darker dashboard. The centrepiece is a curved panoramic panel housing two 12.3-inch screens, a digital instrument cluster and an infotainment display.

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Below the infotainment screen, physical shortcut buttons for media, map and home controls sit alongside the hazard switch and rotary knobs. The central climate-control panel sits between two vertical AC vents, with a large rotary control at its base, while two USB-C ports and a storage area are visible below. The automatic gear selector in the photographed unit confirms it as the IVT version.

AI And Connected Features

Technology is a major part of the Bayon's positioning. Hyundai has confirmed a generative AI voice assistant combining Perplexity and SoundHound AI, supporting conversational requests in English, with over 500 offline voice commands across six languages, including Hindi and Hinglish.

The SUV also gets Hyundai's NVIDIA-accelerated Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) and more than 70 Bluelink connected features. Over-the-air updates are supported for up to 19 vehicle controllers.

Engine And Transmission

Power comes from a four-cylinder, 1.5-litre MPi petrol engine producing 115 hp and 144 Nm. Buyers can choose between a six-speed manual or an IVT automatic transmission. Pricing and variant-wise feature distribution will be the key details at launch, determining how the Bayon slots between the Venue and Creta in Hyundai's lineup.