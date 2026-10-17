Renault Duster Strong Hybrid Launched At Rs 16.99 Lakh: Delivers 29 Kmpl Mileage

Renault India has launched the new Renault Duster Strong Hybrid E-Tech 160 at a starting price of Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom), introducing the brand's globally acclaimed strong-hybrid technology to the Indian market for the first time. The new SUV is available in three variants - Evolution, Techno. and Emotion - with prices ranging up to Rs 19.49 lakh.
Renault Duster Hybrid Prices (Ex-Showroom)
- Evolution Strong Hybrid E-Tech 160: Rs 16.99 lakh
- Techno Strong Hybrid E-Tech 160: Rs 18.99 lakh
- Emotion Strong Hybrid E-Tech 160: Rs 19.49 lakh
The launch marks a significant milestone for Renault's electrification strategy in India. The Duster Strong Hybrid E-Tech 160 combines a 1.8-litre petrol engine, two electric motors and a 1.4 kWh battery pack, delivering a combined output of 160 PS. Unlike a plug-in hybrid, the system does not require external charging, with the battery replenishing itself through regenerative braking and energy recovery while driving.
A key highlight of the new powertrain is Renault's Formula 1-inspired multi-mode automatic transmission. The gearbox combines two electric gears and four petrol gears, allowing up to 15 drive combinations designed to optimise efficiency and performance across varying driving conditions.
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Renault claims an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 29 kmpl, while also stating that up to 80 per cent of city driving can be completed in pure-electric mode under suitable conditions. According to the company, the hybrid system can deliver fuel savings of up to 29 per cent compared to an equivalent diesel-powered vehicle.
Beyond the new powertrain, the Duster retains its SUV-focused character with 212 mm of ground clearance, a panoramic sunroof, powered tailgate, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, and a 10.1-inch OpenR Link infotainment system. The cabin also gets new upholstery options, including a dune brown leatherette finish on the top-spec Emotion variant.
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Renault is positioning the Duster Strong Hybrid E-Tech 160 as an alternative for buyers considering diesel SUVs in the Rs 17 lakh to Rs 20 lakh price bracket. With a combination of strong performance, impressive fuel efficiency, and self-charging hybrid technology, the new Duster aims to bridge the gap between conventional petrol SUVs and fully electric vehicles.
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