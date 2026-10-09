Renault Duster Hybrid Beats Grand Vitara, Hyryder With 29 Kmpl Mileage; Bookings Open

Renault India has announced an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 29 kmpl for the upcoming Duster strong hybrid E-Tech 160. With this, it has earned the position as one of the most efficient SUVs in its segment. Bookings opened today, October 9, 2026, ahead of the official launch on October 17. Customers can reserve the Duster hybrid for Rs 21,000 through Renault India's official website or authorised dealerships across the country. The hybrid will join the existing petrol lineup, offering buyers a new option focused on fuel efficiency without sacrificing performance.

Renault Duster Hybrid Mileage Vs Rivals

At 29 kmpl, the Duster hybrid's certified figure edges out the 27.97 kmpl offered by both the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder hybrid and Maruti Grand Vitara hybrid. This translates to an advantage of 1.03 kmpl, or roughly 3.7 per cent, on paper. Real-world mileage will naturally vary with traffic, driving style, and road conditions.

Also Read: BMW F 450 RR Teased Ahead Of October 15 Debut

Compared to the existing Duster petrol variants, the hybrid offers a significant jump in efficiency. The 1.0-litre petrol delivers 19.4 kmpl, while the 1.3-litre petrol returns 17.7 kmpl.

Renault Duster Hybrid: Powertrain

The Duster strong hybrid E-Tech 160 pairs a 1.8-litre petrol engine with two electric motors and a 1.4 kWh battery, producing a combined output of 160 hp. An intelligent multi-mode transmission manages the interplay between the petrol engine and electric motors based on driving conditions.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Spotted Driving Land Rover Defender Octa: Watch

The system can run on electric power when suitable, recover energy during braking and deceleration, and seamlessly switch between electric and combustion propulsion. The battery charges during normal vehicle operation, so there is no need to plug into an external charger. Renault says the setup is designed to balance performance and fuel efficiency while delivering smooth transitions between modes.

Renault Duster Hybrid: Market Positioning

The current Duster petrol lineup is priced between Rs 10.49 lakh and Rs 18.69 lakh (ex-showroom). Renault has not yet announced hybrid pricing, making its positioning relative to the higher petrol variants a key detail to watch at the October 17 debut.

Also Read: Mini Cooper Oxford Limited Edition Pre-Bookings Open In India

The Duster will become Renault's first E-Tech model in India under its futuREady roadmap, marking a significant step in the brand's local electrification plans. With diesel having played a major role in the original Duster's appeal, the strong hybrid now offers a modern alternative for buyers who value both performance and fuel efficiency.