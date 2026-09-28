Renault Triber Turbo Launched: India's Cheapest 7-Seater Now Delivers 100 Horsepower

Renault has introduced a new turbo-petrol variant of the Triber, adding a more powerful engine option to the seven-seater MPV. It is powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder TCe turbo-petrol engine that produces 100 hp and 180 Nm, paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. The same engine is also used in the Renault Duster and Kiger.

Renault Triber Turbo Price

The Triber TCe 100 is priced from Rs 7.84 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Evolution variant, going up to Rs 8.99 lakh for the top-spec Emotion trim. In comparison, the standard Triber with the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine starts at Rs 5.80 lakh (ex-showroom), making the turbo-petrol version costlier by over Rs 2 lakh.

Renault Triber Turbo Engine And Performance

The new turbo-petrol engine delivers 100 hp and 180 Nm, a significant increase over the standard Triber's 72 hp and 96 Nm. While the engine is related to the turbo-petrol unit used in the Renault Kiger and Duster, it has been tuned to produce a higher 180 Nm of torque and features an updated engine management system.

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Renault Triber Turbo Mileage

The turbocharged Triber is not only quicker but also marginally more efficient than the naturally aspirated version. Renault claims the TCe 100 can sprint from 0-100 km/h in 10.8 seconds and deliver a fuel efficiency of 21 km/l, compared to 19.76 km/l for the standard 1.0-litre petrol-manual Triber.

Renault Triber Turbo Design Changes

The Triber Turbo remains largely unchanged in terms of design, with a 'Turbo' badge at the rear serving as the main differentiator. It continues to be based on Renault's RGEP architecture and retains the same dimensions as the standard model, including a 2,636 mm wheelbase.

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Importance Of Triber For Renault

The Triber remains Renault India's best-selling model, contributing nearly half of the brand's monthly sales. The MPV typically records 1,500-1,900 units a month, with 1,536 units sold in August 2026, and has crossed the 2 lakh cumulative sales milestone in India.