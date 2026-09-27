5 Features Tata Aeris Gets Over Segment's Best-Selling Sedan Maruti Suzuki Dzire

At first glance, the newly launched Tata Aeris, priced at Rs 5.29 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom), may seem like a refreshed version of the outgoing Tigor. And in many ways, it is. The compact sedan adopts Tata's latest design language, borrowing heavily from the Tiago with a redesigned exterior and a more contemporary cabin, while retaining the proven mechanical package underneath. But where the Aeris really stands out is in its feature list.

That becomes particularly interesting in a segment dominated by the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, India's best-selling sedan by a considerable margin. While the Dzire continues to lead on sales and brand pull, the Aeris arrives with a set of modern comfort, convenience and technology features that are not only absent in the Dzire, but also uncommon across the entry-level sedan category. Tata's strategy appears clear: rather than taking the sales fight head-on, the Aeris is looking to win over buyers seeking a richer feature experience at an accessible price point, potentially redefining expectations in the budget sedan space.

Ventilated Front Seats

The Tata Aeris stands out as the first sedan in its segment to offer ventilated front seats, a feature typically associated with more premium cars. Available on the top-spec Accomplished variant priced from Rs 8.19 lakh (ex-showroom), the feature is paired with leatherette seat upholstery, giving the compact sedan a more upmarket cabin experience.

Wireless Charger

The Tata Aeris also raises the bar for convenience with a dual smartphone deck integrated into the centre console. The setup combines a dedicated phone holder with a wireless charging pad. Available on the top-spec Accomplished variant, the feature is notably absent in the Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

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In-built Dashcam

The Tata Aeris brings a segment-first integrated dashcam recorder that uses the car's surround-view camera system to capture footage from the front, rear, and both sides of the vehicle. Available on the top-spec Accomplished variant, the built-in setup offers an added layer of security and convenience without the need for additional accessories. In contrast, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire does not offer any factory-fitted dashcam functionality.

360-Degree Camera

The Tata Aeris is the first car in its segment to offer a Blind View Monitor for both ORVMs, paired with a 360-degree camera system. Available from the Creative variant onwards, it goes beyond the Honda Amaze's single-side blind-spot camera setup. The feature is absent in the Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

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Largest Infotainment

The Tata Aeris features the segment's largest touchscreen infotainment system, measuring 10.25 inches. Offered from the Creative variant onwards, it eclipses the 8-inch units in the Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura, as well as the 9-inch display in the Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

