BMW F 450 RR Teased Ahead Of October 15 Debut

BMW Motorrad appears to be in no mood to slow down. Just weeks after unveiling the F 450 R sport-naked, the German marque has teased what looks to be a fully faired sportbike, most likely to be called the F 450 RR. The official reveal is scheduled for October 15. With this motorcycle's debut, the Bavarian giant will likely offer three body types based on the twin-cylinder engine in the Indian market.

BMW F 450 RR

The F 450 RR is expected to join the growing 450cc family that began with the F 450 GS adventure tourer, launched in India earlier this year. The F 450 R, revealed just two weeks ago, is based on the same 420cc twin-cylinder platform but weighs 3 kg less than the GS. BMW now seems ready to expand the range further with a sportier, track-focused offering.

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The teaser image shows a silhouette with winglets and side-positioned DRLs, hinting at a design language inspired by the next-generation S 1000 RR, which was spotted testing at the Nurburgring earlier this year. While BMW has not confirmed the name, the company's naming conventions strongly suggest the new model will be christened the F 450 RR.

Powertrain Expectations

Mechanically, the F 450 RR is likely to use the same 420cc twin-cylinder engine found in the F 450 GS and F 450 R. However, BMW may tweak power and torque delivery to suit the sportier character of the new bike. The F 450 R currently produces around 48 hp, and the RR could receive a similar or slightly revised output depending on the intended use case.

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BMW has listed four variants for the F 450 R internationally, though it remains to be seen how many will make it to India. The F 450 RR could follow a similar strategy, with multiple trims catering to different rider preferences.

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What To Expect At The Reveal

With the debut just a week away, more details about the F 450 RR's design, features, and specifications are expected to surface in the coming days. If the teaser is anything to go by, BMW is aiming to bring a proper middleweight sportbike to the market, potentially rivalling the likes of the KTM RC 390. For now, enthusiasts will have to wait for the full picture.