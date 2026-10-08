Mercedes-Benz Electric GLC Attracts Over 650 Prospective Buyers In 36 Hours

Mercedes-Benz India has received more than 650 Expressions of Interest (EOIs) for the Electric GLC within 36 hours of opening registrations on October 5, ahead of its India launch on November 4, 2026. The initial response signals healthy demand for the brand's first locally manufactured electric SUV in the country.

Local Manufacturing And Delivery Timeline

The Electric GLC will be assembled at Mercedes-Benz India's Chakan facility in Maharashtra, making it the first Mercedes-Benz SUV in India to use the company's next-generation electric vehicle architecture. The GLC 400 4MATIC will be the locally produced version, with customer deliveries scheduled to begin from mid-November. EOIs will remain open for subsequent batches of vehicles.

Mercedes-Benz India vice president of sales and marketing Brendon Sissing said the response of more than 650 EOIs before the vehicle's market launch indicates strong initial demand for the Electric GLC. The company has not yet disclosed the SUV's launch price.

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Launch Details

The Mercedes-Benz Electric GLC will make its India debut on November 4, 2026, with customer deliveries expected to begin from mid-November. Customers who have registered their interest will receive updates on order status and indicative delivery timelines. EOIs will continue to be accepted through authorised franchise partners and the official website.

The Electric GLC is expected to bring Mercedes-Benz's latest EV technology to India, including a high-capacity battery, fast-charging capability and a suite of advanced driver assistance features. With local assembly, the SUV is also likely to be priced more competitively than fully imported rivals, potentially widening its appeal in the premium electric SUV segment.

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Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric

Globally, the Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric 400 4Matic comes with a 94 kWh battery pack, offering a claimed WLTP range of 715 km. The battery drives a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system that delivers a combined 490 hp and 800 Nm of torque. Despite weighing around 2.5 tonnes, the SUV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in a claimed 4.3 seconds.

It supports DC fast charging at up to 330 kW, allowing the battery to gain enough charge for a claimed 300km of range in just 10 minutes. The international-spec model also comes equipped with 4.5-degree rear-axle steering and air suspension as standard.

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Inside, the GLC Electric features a massive 39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen, which Mercedes-Benz says is the largest display it has ever installed in a vehicle. The screen combines the driver's display, infotainment touchscreen and passenger display into one seamless unit. It runs on the fourth-generation MBUX interface and includes a built-in AI assistant. Unlike many modern EVs, the GLC Electric retains physical controls on the steering wheel and centre console. It offers a five-seat layout.