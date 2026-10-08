2026 Mahindra XUV 3XO To Launch In India On October 15: Can It Be CNG?

Mahindra is gearing up to unveil a CNG variant of the XUV 3XO compact SUV on October 15. Some reports suggested that the XUV 3XO CNG was in the works, and a recent teaser from the brand now hints at that development. This would make it the fourth powertrain option on the XUV 3XO, adding to the existing petrol, diesel, and electric variants, and giving Mahindra's most affordable SUV one of the most diverse powertrain lineups in the segment alongside the Tata Nexon.

Why CNG Now?

Mahindra launched the XUV 3XO in 2024, and it has been performing well in sales. The company has also introduced new trims like the REVX and REVX Edge to attract younger buyers seeking a sportier look. Now, with rising fuel prices and growing demand for alternative fuels, Mahindra appears to be considering its first-ever factory-fitted CNG kit.

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This move would not only expand customer choice but also help Mahindra meet upcoming CAFE 3 norms. Most brands are adopting similar strategies, and Mahindra may be following suit to stay competitive.

Mahindra XUV 3XO: Expectations

Mahindra currently offers the XUV 3XO with a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder turbo-petrol MPFI engine and a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder turbo-petrol mStallion-series engine, along with a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel. If the CNG version launches, it is expected to be based on the turbocharged MPFI engine, which currently generates 111 hp and 200 Nm of torque, available with both manual and automatic transmissions.

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The XUV 3XO CNG is likely to be offered with a manual gearbox, though given the rising popularity of CNG automatics, Mahindra may also offer an automatic option.

Mahindra will likely tweak the suspension, ECU tuning, and other minor components to ensure the vehicle works well with the CNG setup. The CNG tank is expected to go in the boot, and it remains to be seen whether Mahindra will use smart twin-cylinder technology like Tata and Hyundai or stick with a single-cylinder setup, compromising boot space.

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Market Positioning And Price

The SUV competes with the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet. It is to be noted that Mahindra has not officially confirmed what the October 15 launch will be, but all signs point to something interesting, possibly the XUV 3XO CNG.