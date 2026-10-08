Actor Karan Wahi Buys Mahindra Thar Roxx; Joins Orry, Malaika Arora

Actor Karan Wahi has bought a brand new Mahindra Thar Roxx. The update was shared on Instagram with pictures of his new purchase. With this, the actor has joined celebrities like Orry, John Abraham, and Malaika Arora as owners of the SUV. This comes right after the finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, a reality show in which the actor was a participant.

Karan Wahi's Mahindra Thar Roxx

Based on the pictures, Karan Wahi has chosen the Stealth Black colour of the SUV. Besides black, it also comes in Deep Forest Green, Burnt Sienna Brown, Nebula Blue, Battleship Grey, Tango Red, Citrine Yellow, and Everest White. The SUV also has a Star Edition, which gets slightly different visual treatment compared to the standard model. Apart from the Thar Roxx, Wahi also owned a Jaguar F-Pace, among other cars.

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Mahindra Thar Roxx

Karan Wahi's Mahindra Thar Roxx is a five-door, lifestyle-focused version of the iconic Thar. It offers greater practicality and is designed more for everyday road use than the three-door off-roader.

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The SUV is powered by either a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine or a 2.2-litre mHawk turbo-diesel engine. The petrol motor produces up to 177 hp and 380 Nm of torque, while the diesel engine generates up to 172 hp and 370 Nm, depending on the transmission and tuning. Both engines are offered with six-speed manual and six-speed torque-converter automatic gearboxes. Buyers can choose between rear-wheel drive and four-wheel-drive configurations.

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The Thar Roxx has a longer wheelbase, more spacious rear seats, and a larger boot than the standard Thar. Its features include a digital instrument cluster, touchscreen infotainment system, connected-car technology, and advanced driver-assistance systems on higher variants. In India, prices begin at approximately Rs 12.52 lakh ex-showroom, while the top-spec automatic 4x4 variant costs Rs 23.52 lakh ex-showroom. All of these qualities have contributed to increasing the car's popularity in the Indian market.