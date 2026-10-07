Jaguar Type 01 Officially Revealed With 1015 HP Power

Jaguar has officially revealed the Type 01, its first production electric GT and the most powerful Jaguar ever made. With 1,015 hp, a claimed 720 km WLTP range and a design that pushes the brand's new "exuberant modernism" language to its limits, the Type 01 marks a radical departure from the brand's previous design, which defined Jaguar for decades.

Design

The Type 01 stays remarkably close to the Type 00 concept that previewed it. Jaguar's new 'strikethrough' element dominates the front, simulating a grille while active shutters below handle cooling. Four 'line' daytime running lights and the slimmest headlights ever fitted to a Jaguar add to the distinctive face. Despite its upright nose, the Type 01 is the most aerodynamic Jaguar yet, with a drag coefficient of just 0.23, thanks to active aero and clean body surfaces.

The traditional leaping Jaguar mascot is gone from the bonnet but survives on brass-like panels on the front fenders, highlighting the 'luxury gap' between the front axle and A-pillar. This long gap houses one of five battery modules, necessitating a re-engineered front crash structure. The split battery pack, five modules in total, was required because the low 1,400 mm roof height left no room for a conventional single-pack layout between the A and C pillars.

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At 3.2 metres, the wheelbase is enormous, while the 23-inch wheels make up more than half the car's height. Charging ports sit on both sides for convenience. The strikethrough dominates the tail, hiding the taillights when switched off, and there is no conventional rear windscreen, just a monolithic panel with a camera feeding a digital rear-view mirror. An active rear spoiler adjusts through three positions for aero efficiency, while the boot offers 450 litres.

Interior

Step inside, and the compromises of the concept-like design become apparent. The rear seats are cosy at best, with a low roof, small windows and a knees-up seating position due to the split battery arrangement. Still, the layout reduces the typical EV rear-seat discomfort somewhat. Up front, the driving position is low.

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The cabin is divided into four zones by a central spine housing storage and a rear touchscreen controller. A single 24-inch display combines the instrument cluster and infotainment, with driver-focused information on the right and passenger functions on the left. Physical buttons are scarce, though the central touchscreen for climate control is positioned for easier reach.

Performance

Underneath the dramatic styling sits serious hardware. A three-motor setup, two at the rear, one at the front produces 1,030 hp and 1,365 Nm of torque. Despite weighing around 2.7 tonnes, the Type 01 sprints from 0-100 kmph in 3.2 seconds. Jaguar highlights its 100-180 kmph time of 4.0 seconds.

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The 120 kWh NMC battery (118 kWh usable) promises up to 720 km WLTP range. Thanks to the 850-volt architecture, a 350 kW DC charger can add 321 km of range in 13 minutes, with a 10-80 per cent charge taking around 22 minutes. Twin AC charging ports on either side add convenience.