A 22-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by her colleagues at a cafe in East Delhi's Preet Vihar on Monday night. Police have arrested three people, including two women, in connection with the case, while three other suspects remain on the run.

The survivor works at a cafe where the accused are also employed.

On Monday night, the survivor attended a party with her colleagues at Saltanate Cafe in Preet Vihar. The group continued drinking and dancing even after the cafe closed at 11:30 pm, as one of them had a key to the place. They left around 3:30 am on Tuesday.

The survivor alleged that she was gang-raped by two men during the party while the others in the group assisted them.

Police have registered a case against four men and two women under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and arrested three suspects so far. A search is underway to arrest the remaining accused.